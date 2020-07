Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Are you kidding? Covered parking for 5 cars? and a workshop space (2,400 square feet of it per owner) in back? and did NOT Flood - Lovely remodeled home in Shenandoah Perfect for your Hobby. Great for the Auto enthusiast, business owner wanting office and storage space. Owner is willing to partition wall to create bedroom three if desired. New Roof Too !