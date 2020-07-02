5923 Autumn Forest Dr

Amenities

Charming remodeled traditional 4 bedroom-2 bath-2 car detached garage minutes from the Galleria, Memorial Park, and all things "Inside the Loop - Northwest". Enjoy the 4-mile walking/ jogging/ biking trails, swimming pool, doggie parks and 18-hole disc golf course at TC Jester Park on the White Oak Bayou Greenway Trail. Spacious floor plan with formal living or flex room. Open kitchen, formal dining, and open family room perfect for entertaining. Freshly Painted throughout, Wood Look Ceramic Tile flooring throughout! Too many updates to list but just know...You Want to Live Here!!. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, bar counter, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with oversized walk-in shower & glass shower door, vanity in dressing area and 2 closets. Sit in window ledge facing backyard. Brick woodburning/gas fireplace in den. Mature oaks in front with new grass in both front and back yards. FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!