All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5923 Autumn Forest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5923 Autumn Forest Dr
Last updated December 3 2019 at 6:12 PM

5923 Autumn Forest Dr

5923 Autumn Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5923 Autumn Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming remodeled traditional 4 bedroom-2 bath-2 car detached garage minutes from the Galleria, Memorial Park, and all things "Inside the Loop - Northwest". Enjoy the 4-mile walking/ jogging/ biking trails, swimming pool, doggie parks and 18-hole disc golf course at TC Jester Park on the White Oak Bayou Greenway Trail. Spacious floor plan with formal living or flex room. Open kitchen, formal dining, and open family room perfect for entertaining. Freshly Painted throughout, Wood Look Ceramic Tile flooring throughout! Too many updates to list but just know...You Want to Live Here!!. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, bar counter, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with oversized walk-in shower & glass shower door, vanity in dressing area and 2 closets. Sit in window ledge facing backyard. Brick woodburning/gas fireplace in den. Mature oaks in front with new grass in both front and back yards. FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5923 Autumn Forest Dr have any available units?
5923 Autumn Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5923 Autumn Forest Dr have?
Some of 5923 Autumn Forest Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5923 Autumn Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5923 Autumn Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5923 Autumn Forest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5923 Autumn Forest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5923 Autumn Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5923 Autumn Forest Dr offers parking.
Does 5923 Autumn Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5923 Autumn Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5923 Autumn Forest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5923 Autumn Forest Dr has a pool.
Does 5923 Autumn Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 5923 Autumn Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5923 Autumn Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5923 Autumn Forest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77062
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street
Houston, TX 77008
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Mandalay at Shadow Lake
12430 Oxford Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Tanglebrook Apartments
1410 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston