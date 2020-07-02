5914 Rustling River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Wonderful Owners are looking for great tenants to enjoy this beautiful one Story home in River Bend. This home features elegant formal dining & living rooms, a study w/French doors, a spacious living room area w/gorgeous corner gas fireplace & an open concept island kitchen with a serving bar that is ideal for entertaining! This home also has an additional room with french doors that can be used as an additional living room, media room or play room! Spacious master & secondary bedrooms in a split floor plan! Master bath w/Whirlpool garden tub &separate shower! A covered patio and walking distance to exemplary elementary school completes the package!