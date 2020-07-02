All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5914 Rustling River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5914 Rustling River Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:42 PM

5914 Rustling River Drive

5914 Rustling River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5914 Rustling River Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Wonderful Owners are looking for great tenants to enjoy this beautiful one Story home in River Bend. This home features elegant formal dining & living rooms, a study w/French doors, a spacious living room area w/gorgeous corner gas fireplace & an open concept island kitchen with a serving bar that is ideal for entertaining! This home also has an additional room with french doors that can be used as an additional living room, media room or play room! Spacious master & secondary bedrooms in a split floor plan! Master bath w/Whirlpool garden tub &separate shower! A covered patio and walking distance to exemplary elementary school completes the package!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 Rustling River Drive have any available units?
5914 Rustling River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5914 Rustling River Drive have?
Some of 5914 Rustling River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 Rustling River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5914 Rustling River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 Rustling River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5914 Rustling River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5914 Rustling River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5914 Rustling River Drive offers parking.
Does 5914 Rustling River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5914 Rustling River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 Rustling River Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5914 Rustling River Drive has a pool.
Does 5914 Rustling River Drive have accessible units?
No, 5914 Rustling River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 Rustling River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5914 Rustling River Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77025
Inwood Grove
7302 Alabonson Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Bayou Palms
13455 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street
Houston, TX 77004
3812 Wieprecht
3812 Wipprecht St
Houston, TX 77026
2403 Southmore
2403 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston