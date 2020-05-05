5874 Doliver

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Georgeous townhome in popular Tangelwest complex between Woodway n San Felipe. Walk to ymca. Has lovely park with swimming pool and clubhouse. Faces courtyard by large open park inside neighbor hood. Light and bright. Wonderful patio, open kitchen to den. Large living rom and dining area, half bath downstairs with utility rm. WALKIN pantry, 2 closets downstairs, all BEDRM upstairs. Lg master BEDRM with WALKIN closet. Great shower lots of storage, very private and quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, banks restaurants etc.