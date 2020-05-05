All apartments in Houston
5874 Doliver

5874 Doliver Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5874 Doliver Dr, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Georgeous townhome in popular Tangelwest complex between Woodway n San Felipe. Walk to ymca. Has lovely park with swimming pool and clubhouse. Faces courtyard by large open park inside neighbor hood. Light and bright. Wonderful patio, open kitchen to den. Large living rom and dining area, half bath downstairs with utility rm. WALKIN pantry, 2 closets downstairs, all BEDRM upstairs. Lg master BEDRM with WALKIN closet. Great shower lots of storage, very private and quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, banks restaurants etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5874 Doliver have any available units?
5874 Doliver doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5874 Doliver have?
Some of 5874 Doliver's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5874 Doliver currently offering any rent specials?
5874 Doliver is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5874 Doliver pet-friendly?
No, 5874 Doliver is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5874 Doliver offer parking?
Yes, 5874 Doliver offers parking.
Does 5874 Doliver have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5874 Doliver offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5874 Doliver have a pool?
Yes, 5874 Doliver has a pool.
Does 5874 Doliver have accessible units?
No, 5874 Doliver does not have accessible units.
Does 5874 Doliver have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5874 Doliver has units with dishwashers.

