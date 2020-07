Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

Fall in love with this beautiful unit gracefully situated in Houston! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit boasts an open concept floor plan, luxury travertine tile, and fine finishes throughout! Bring out your inner chef in the kitchen featuring plenty of storage space and breakfast bar. Relax and unwind in the spacious master suite or on your private patio. This location is unbeatable, with easy access to 59 and 610! Water and Sewer included in your monthly rent!