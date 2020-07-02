5815 Gulfton St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport gym parking pool hot tub internet access

Area:Westpark/ Bissonnet

Houston 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $905



Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 17 Pools, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Hot Tub, Game/Sport room, Movie library, 9 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Carports, Bus stop

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, No electric bill, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators



Reference Ad# 224



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



