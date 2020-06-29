5807 Beverlyhill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

Superb location just minutes away from the Galleria and amazing restaurants. This 2 story townhome has 2 spacious master bedrooms, each with a private ensuite bathroom. Recent A/C units, double paned windows, and good insulation helps save you money with low energy bills! New 2020 pipes give great water flow. The first floor features Travertine tile, crown molding, wet bar, granite counters, half-bath, and large livingroom space for relaxing and entertaining. Flexible floor plan with great storage and a large, private fenced-in patio. Water, trash collection, and lawn care are all paid! Did NOT flood. Come see it today!