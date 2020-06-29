All apartments in Houston
5807 Beverlyhill Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:28 PM

5807 Beverlyhill Street

Location

5807 Beverlyhill Street, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Superb location just minutes away from the Galleria and amazing restaurants. This 2 story townhome has 2 spacious master bedrooms, each with a private ensuite bathroom. Recent A/C units, double paned windows, and good insulation helps save you money with low energy bills! New 2020 pipes give great water flow. The first floor features Travertine tile, crown molding, wet bar, granite counters, half-bath, and large livingroom space for relaxing and entertaining. Flexible floor plan with great storage and a large, private fenced-in patio. Water, trash collection, and lawn care are all paid! Did NOT flood. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 Beverlyhill Street have any available units?
5807 Beverlyhill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5807 Beverlyhill Street have?
Some of 5807 Beverlyhill Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5807 Beverlyhill Street currently offering any rent specials?
5807 Beverlyhill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 Beverlyhill Street pet-friendly?
No, 5807 Beverlyhill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5807 Beverlyhill Street offer parking?
No, 5807 Beverlyhill Street does not offer parking.
Does 5807 Beverlyhill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5807 Beverlyhill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 Beverlyhill Street have a pool?
No, 5807 Beverlyhill Street does not have a pool.
Does 5807 Beverlyhill Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5807 Beverlyhill Street has accessible units.
Does 5807 Beverlyhill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5807 Beverlyhill Street has units with dishwashers.

