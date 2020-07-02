5802 Birdwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Classic colonial mid-century ranch home framed by two picturesque oak trees. This home is located on a corner lot with nice curb appeal. Open concept kitchen, breakfast and den. Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops and glass tile back splash. Master bath with walk in shower and two walk-in closets. All living areas and bedrooms feature engineered wood floors. All wet areas have tile floors, so no carpet for those with allergies! Beautifully appointed and updated. Laundry room in the home is located off the kitchen, separated by a wooden barn door. The backyard and detached garage sit behind gates and give a generous safe space for friends, family and pets. Enjoy the bike & walking trails along Braes Bayou within walking distance of the house. This wonderful neighborhood is just minutes to Medical Center, Galleria, Meyerland Plaza and Sugar Land. Centrally located from 610, I-69 and Beltway 8.