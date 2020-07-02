All apartments in Houston
5802 Birdwood Road
5802 Birdwood Road

5802 Birdwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5802 Birdwood Road, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Classic colonial mid-century ranch home framed by two picturesque oak trees. This home is located on a corner lot with nice curb appeal. Open concept kitchen, breakfast and den. Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops and glass tile back splash. Master bath with walk in shower and two walk-in closets. All living areas and bedrooms feature engineered wood floors. All wet areas have tile floors, so no carpet for those with allergies! Beautifully appointed and updated. Laundry room in the home is located off the kitchen, separated by a wooden barn door. The backyard and detached garage sit behind gates and give a generous safe space for friends, family and pets. Enjoy the bike & walking trails along Braes Bayou within walking distance of the house. This wonderful neighborhood is just minutes to Medical Center, Galleria, Meyerland Plaza and Sugar Land. Centrally located from 610, I-69 and Beltway 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5802 Birdwood Road have any available units?
5802 Birdwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5802 Birdwood Road have?
Some of 5802 Birdwood Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5802 Birdwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
5802 Birdwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 Birdwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5802 Birdwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 5802 Birdwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 5802 Birdwood Road offers parking.
Does 5802 Birdwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5802 Birdwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 Birdwood Road have a pool?
No, 5802 Birdwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 5802 Birdwood Road have accessible units?
Yes, 5802 Birdwood Road has accessible units.
Does 5802 Birdwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5802 Birdwood Road has units with dishwashers.

