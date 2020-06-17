All apartments in Houston
5801 Lumberdale Road

Location

5801 Lumberdale Road, Houston, TX 77092
Greater Inwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming, corner unit 1,696 sf, 2 BR 2 1/2 Ba TH in tranquil, convenient Forrest Lake. Minutes to Downtown, Galleria, Mem City & Energy Corridor! Lake view and pool view. Corner unit adds natural light and extra outdoor space! Home has been upgraded with wood laminate and tile floors throughout (except 2nd BR), granite countertops. Specialty lighting and stereo/speaker system throughout home. Wall mounted TV's in Living Room and Dining Rooms for you to enjoy. Double paned windows throughout home for energy efficiency. Great outdoor living space with huge patio in back. Two car carport and storage room. Complex boasts HUGE pool, tennis courts, lake, clubhouse, walking trail and tons of green space and mature trees! Security patrol and cameras throughout the complex. Rent includes basic cable, water, trash, landscaping and lawn maintenance and recreation facilities. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, 2 TVs w/remotes and stereo system included. Small pet ok with pet deposit. No smoking in home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Lumberdale Road have any available units?
5801 Lumberdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 Lumberdale Road have?
Some of 5801 Lumberdale Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Lumberdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Lumberdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Lumberdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5801 Lumberdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 5801 Lumberdale Road offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Lumberdale Road offers parking.
Does 5801 Lumberdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 Lumberdale Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Lumberdale Road have a pool?
Yes, 5801 Lumberdale Road has a pool.
Does 5801 Lumberdale Road have accessible units?
Yes, 5801 Lumberdale Road has accessible units.
Does 5801 Lumberdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Lumberdale Road has units with dishwashers.

