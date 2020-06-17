5801 Lumberdale Road

Amenities

Charming, corner unit 1,696 sf, 2 BR 2 1/2 Ba TH in tranquil, convenient Forrest Lake. Minutes to Downtown, Galleria, Mem City & Energy Corridor! Lake view and pool view. Corner unit adds natural light and extra outdoor space! Home has been upgraded with wood laminate and tile floors throughout (except 2nd BR), granite countertops. Specialty lighting and stereo/speaker system throughout home. Wall mounted TV's in Living Room and Dining Rooms for you to enjoy. Double paned windows throughout home for energy efficiency. Great outdoor living space with huge patio in back. Two car carport and storage room. Complex boasts HUGE pool, tennis courts, lake, clubhouse, walking trail and tons of green space and mature trees! Security patrol and cameras throughout the complex. Rent includes basic cable, water, trash, landscaping and lawn maintenance and recreation facilities. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, 2 TVs w/remotes and stereo system included. Small pet ok with pet deposit. No smoking in home