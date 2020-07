Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to 5746 Firenza Dr. Houston, TX 77035. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home features laminate, tile and carpet flooring. This home features an open large living room and den, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, large master bedroom with lots of natural light. Spacious secondary bedrooms and a huge backyard with covered patio and mature trees! Make your appointment today this one will not last long!