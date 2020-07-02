5731 Effingham Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Very stylish and well-maintained home located in the up-and-coming neighborhood of Westbury. This one story, free-flowing design has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and sits on an 8,160 sq ft. lot. The kitchen is equipped with butcher block countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home has already received impressive updates such as new decking, fixtures and siding, water heater, dual pane windows and complete renovations to all restrooms. Never flooded, No HOA and is situated across the street from Hager Park. This home is truly a wonder and ready for you to imprint your mark! When hosting family gatherings you will have one less thing to worry about because the home features a double wide driveway, a large, fully fenced backyard and a deck! Great location! Easy access major freeways, Medical Center, Galleria, & Downtown.