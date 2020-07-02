All apartments in Houston
5731 Effingham Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:20 PM

5731 Effingham Drive

5731 Effingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5731 Effingham Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Very stylish and well-maintained home located in the up-and-coming neighborhood of Westbury. This one story, free-flowing design has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and sits on an 8,160 sq ft. lot. The kitchen is equipped with butcher block countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home has already received impressive updates such as new decking, fixtures and siding, water heater, dual pane windows and complete renovations to all restrooms. Never flooded, No HOA and is situated across the street from Hager Park. This home is truly a wonder and ready for you to imprint your mark! When hosting family gatherings you will have one less thing to worry about because the home features a double wide driveway, a large, fully fenced backyard and a deck! Great location! Easy access major freeways, Medical Center, Galleria, & Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 Effingham Drive have any available units?
5731 Effingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5731 Effingham Drive have?
Some of 5731 Effingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 Effingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5731 Effingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 Effingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5731 Effingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5731 Effingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5731 Effingham Drive offers parking.
Does 5731 Effingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 Effingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 Effingham Drive have a pool?
No, 5731 Effingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5731 Effingham Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5731 Effingham Drive has accessible units.
Does 5731 Effingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5731 Effingham Drive has units with dishwashers.

