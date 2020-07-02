All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:17 AM

5726 Beverly Hills Walk

5726 Beverly Hills Walk · No Longer Available
Location

5726 Beverly Hills Walk, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Well maintained 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath single family home in small gated community available for immediate movein. Living & dining room are on the 1st floor w/wood floors & high ceilings throughout. Island kitchen has a reverse osmosis filter, spacious breakfast area, granite counters w/ample cabinets. Private back patio is off breakfast area & provides plenty of space for entertaining & a BBQ grill. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Master suite is at the front of the house & master bath has double sinks, separate tub & shower, w/large walk-in closets. Guest bedrooms share a hallway bath & are generous in size. Both guest bedrooms also have large closets. Please verify independently - home is zoned to St. George's Elementary School & Tanglewood Middle School - Please verify zoning. Park with soccer, baseball, basketball, & tennis across the street. Located minutes to Galleria & Greenway Plaza with easy access to 610 and I-69. Chimney Rock Arts & Farmers Market is steps away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 Beverly Hills Walk have any available units?
5726 Beverly Hills Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5726 Beverly Hills Walk have?
Some of 5726 Beverly Hills Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 Beverly Hills Walk currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Beverly Hills Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Beverly Hills Walk pet-friendly?
No, 5726 Beverly Hills Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5726 Beverly Hills Walk offer parking?
Yes, 5726 Beverly Hills Walk offers parking.
Does 5726 Beverly Hills Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5726 Beverly Hills Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Beverly Hills Walk have a pool?
No, 5726 Beverly Hills Walk does not have a pool.
Does 5726 Beverly Hills Walk have accessible units?
Yes, 5726 Beverly Hills Walk has accessible units.
Does 5726 Beverly Hills Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5726 Beverly Hills Walk has units with dishwashers.

