5719 Cerritos Dr

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed fireplace refrigerator

Available 05/15/20 Beautiful Single-Family House in Houston, elegant and cozy, it includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, a dishwasher, and a beautiful fireplace.



Outstanding location near Anderson Elementary School, Westbury High School, and Meyerpark Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are African Farms, Fiesta Mart and Pyburn's Farm Fresh Foods. Nearby restaurants include Taqueria El Taco Regio, Las Delicias Taqueria and Domino's Pizza. It is also near Godwin Park, Braesmont Park, and Stein Family Park.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



