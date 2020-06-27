All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5719 Cerritos Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5719 Cerritos Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

5719 Cerritos Dr

5719 Cerritos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5719 Cerritos Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/15/20 Beautiful Single-Family House in Houston, elegant and cozy, it includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, a dishwasher, and a beautiful fireplace.

Outstanding location near Anderson Elementary School, Westbury High School, and Meyerpark Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are African Farms, Fiesta Mart and Pyburn's Farm Fresh Foods. Nearby restaurants include Taqueria El Taco Regio, Las Delicias Taqueria and Domino's Pizza. It is also near Godwin Park, Braesmont Park, and Stein Family Park.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5719975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 Cerritos Dr have any available units?
5719 Cerritos Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5719 Cerritos Dr have?
Some of 5719 Cerritos Dr's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5719 Cerritos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5719 Cerritos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 Cerritos Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5719 Cerritos Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5719 Cerritos Dr offer parking?
No, 5719 Cerritos Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5719 Cerritos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5719 Cerritos Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 Cerritos Dr have a pool?
No, 5719 Cerritos Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5719 Cerritos Dr have accessible units?
No, 5719 Cerritos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 Cerritos Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5719 Cerritos Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Mezzo Kirby Med Center
7600 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Trails at Eldridge Parkway
10000 N Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77065
District 28
2828 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77099
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston