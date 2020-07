Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Lovely apartment in a great location! Open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace! Dry bar for entertaining. Updated with beautiful hard wood floors, recent paint and granite throughout! All appliances included...including new stackable washer/dryer. Huge bedroom with two walk in closets! Beautiful grounds with swimming pool. Secure complex with gated entry! Private parking space and ample parking for visitors.