Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous and well maintained home in much desired Cottage Grove. Ready for immediate move-in so make it yours today! Just minutes from Downtown, Memorial Park, and galleria area. Oversized + fully fenced back yard, patio decking on first and second floor, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, refrigerator included, walk-in closets, gated front entry and more! Give us a call today!