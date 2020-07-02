All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:53 PM

5627 Rocky Brook Drive

Location

5627 Rocky Brook Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
**Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Located on one of Kingwood's most prominent & premier subdivisions. Greeted with elegant ceramic tile flooring & a spacious entrance as you enter the home. The home boasts a timeless floorplan for entertaining, the living room sets the tone of elegance. With beautiful walls of windows that allow for an abundance of natural light! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances & dining area seating. The master suite hosts a spa-like bath while relaxing & stand up shower. Then you have three secondary spacious bedrooms with nice size closets with carpet, tile, and wood throughout the home. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills. Come take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 Rocky Brook Drive have any available units?
5627 Rocky Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5627 Rocky Brook Drive have?
Some of 5627 Rocky Brook Drive's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 Rocky Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5627 Rocky Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 Rocky Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5627 Rocky Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5627 Rocky Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 5627 Rocky Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5627 Rocky Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5627 Rocky Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 Rocky Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5627 Rocky Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 5627 Rocky Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5627 Rocky Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 Rocky Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5627 Rocky Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

