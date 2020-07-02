5627 Rocky Brook Drive

Amenities

**Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Located on one of Kingwood's most prominent & premier subdivisions. Greeted with elegant ceramic tile flooring & a spacious entrance as you enter the home. The home boasts a timeless floorplan for entertaining, the living room sets the tone of elegance. With beautiful walls of windows that allow for an abundance of natural light! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances & dining area seating. The master suite hosts a spa-like bath while relaxing & stand up shower. Then you have three secondary spacious bedrooms with nice size closets with carpet, tile, and wood throughout the home. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills. Come take a look.