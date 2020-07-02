All apartments in Houston
5618 Ludington Drive

Location

5618 Ludington Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Dont miss this beautifully remodeled home in the community of Westbury. Property is completely renovated with careful attention to detail! Updates include NEW roof, driveway, electrical panel, sprinkler system, foundation with lifetime transferrable warranty, HVAC, flooring, low-E windows, doors, and more! This home features a spacious open concept floor plan with granite countertops, generously-sized bedrooms, game room, security system, and tons of natural lighting throughout. Bring out your inner chef in the custom-built kitchen with double oven, gas cooktop, and ample storage space. Spend your days relaxing in the huge backyard with covered patio, mature trees, and plenty of room for a pool. Ideal for commuters with proximity to I-610, US 90, and the Texas Medical Center. Less than 6 miles from NRG Stadium, with just a short drive to popular attractions including the Museum District and the Houston Zoo. Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

