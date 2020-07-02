5618 Ludington Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Dont miss this beautifully remodeled home in the community of Westbury. Property is completely renovated with careful attention to detail! Updates include NEW roof, driveway, electrical panel, sprinkler system, foundation with lifetime transferrable warranty, HVAC, flooring, low-E windows, doors, and more! This home features a spacious open concept floor plan with granite countertops, generously-sized bedrooms, game room, security system, and tons of natural lighting throughout. Bring out your inner chef in the custom-built kitchen with double oven, gas cooktop, and ample storage space. Spend your days relaxing in the huge backyard with covered patio, mature trees, and plenty of room for a pool. Ideal for commuters with proximity to I-610, US 90, and the Texas Medical Center. Less than 6 miles from NRG Stadium, with just a short drive to popular attractions including the Museum District and the Houston Zoo. Call today to schedule your private showing!