Last updated July 26 2019 at 8:54 AM

5550 Bayou Glen Road

5550 Bayou Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

5550 Bayou Glen Road, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Absolutely gorgeous, completely remodeled Condominium, large living/dining/kitchen area. HD television w/cable, high speed internet, Queen Beds Master & Second Bedroom. Beautiful master bath w/glass shower, Hall bath tub and shower, granite counter tops, double sinks & washer dryer. All utlities included. Manned Security Gate, quiet Community in the Heart of the Galleria area of Houston. Minutes to 610,I-10,59/69 Freeways 15 minutes to Downtown or Medical Center. Close by Restaurants and shopping. Unit is as pictured.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Bayou Glen Road have any available units?
5550 Bayou Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 Bayou Glen Road have?
Some of 5550 Bayou Glen Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Bayou Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Bayou Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Bayou Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 5550 Bayou Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5550 Bayou Glen Road offer parking?
No, 5550 Bayou Glen Road does not offer parking.
Does 5550 Bayou Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 Bayou Glen Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Bayou Glen Road have a pool?
No, 5550 Bayou Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 5550 Bayou Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 5550 Bayou Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Bayou Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 Bayou Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.

