5550 Bayou Glen Road

Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous, completely remodeled Condominium, large living/dining/kitchen area. HD television w/cable, high speed internet, Queen Beds Master & Second Bedroom. Beautiful master bath w/glass shower, Hall bath tub and shower, granite counter tops, double sinks & washer dryer. All utlities included. Manned Security Gate, quiet Community in the Heart of the Galleria area of Houston. Minutes to 610,I-10,59/69 Freeways 15 minutes to Downtown or Medical Center. Close by Restaurants and shopping. Unit is as pictured.