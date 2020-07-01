5530 Holly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Great location and an adorable place to call home all rolled into one. This adorable two story condominium/town home is updated from top to bottom. It's located in a small complex tucked away in a quiet neighborhood. The home is super clean with granite counter tops in the kitchen, new flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and fresh paint. There is a half bath downstairs, and a jack and jill bath connecting the two upstairs bedrooms; all with new fixtures and cabinets. There is also an outside patio between the home and two car garage. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included.