All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5530 Holly Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5530 Holly Street
Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:53 AM

5530 Holly Street

5530 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meyerland Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5530 Holly Street, Houston, TX 77081
Meyerland Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Great location and an adorable place to call home all rolled into one. This adorable two story condominium/town home is updated from top to bottom. It's located in a small complex tucked away in a quiet neighborhood. The home is super clean with granite counter tops in the kitchen, new flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and fresh paint. There is a half bath downstairs, and a jack and jill bath connecting the two upstairs bedrooms; all with new fixtures and cabinets. There is also an outside patio between the home and two car garage. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Holly Street have any available units?
5530 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5530 Holly Street have?
Some of 5530 Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 5530 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5530 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 5530 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 5530 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5530 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 5530 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 5530 Holly Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5530 Holly Street has accessible units.
Does 5530 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5530 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Gables Cityscape
3720 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk
Houston, TX 77079
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Plaza at the Medical Center
2700 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Sevona Park Row
15335 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
2929 Weslayan
2929 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston