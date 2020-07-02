All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

5526 Caversham Drive

5526 Caversham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5526 Caversham Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
This home did Not Flood. Recently updated Mid-Century modern, zoned to highly rated Bellaire High & Herod Elementary. Fridge-Washer-Dryer included. Refinished wood floors. Den features vaulted beamed ceiling & breakfast bar open to kitchen. Gas cooking. Fresh 'artist white' interior. Updated Satin nickel door hardware and polished chrome fixtures in kitchen & baths. Most lighting is Energy Efficient LED. Storm windows throughout. Attractive fenced yard with patio. Near to neighborhood park & seven mile Brays Bayou trail. Easy trip to Med Center, Galleria & Greenway Plaza. Professionally managed by owner-agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 Caversham Drive have any available units?
5526 Caversham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5526 Caversham Drive have?
Some of 5526 Caversham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 Caversham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5526 Caversham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 Caversham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5526 Caversham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5526 Caversham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5526 Caversham Drive offers parking.
Does 5526 Caversham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5526 Caversham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 Caversham Drive have a pool?
No, 5526 Caversham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5526 Caversham Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5526 Caversham Drive has accessible units.
Does 5526 Caversham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5526 Caversham Drive has units with dishwashers.

