5526 Caversham Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

This home did Not Flood. Recently updated Mid-Century modern, zoned to highly rated Bellaire High & Herod Elementary. Fridge-Washer-Dryer included. Refinished wood floors. Den features vaulted beamed ceiling & breakfast bar open to kitchen. Gas cooking. Fresh 'artist white' interior. Updated Satin nickel door hardware and polished chrome fixtures in kitchen & baths. Most lighting is Energy Efficient LED. Storm windows throughout. Attractive fenced yard with patio. Near to neighborhood park & seven mile Brays Bayou trail. Easy trip to Med Center, Galleria & Greenway Plaza. Professionally managed by owner-agent.