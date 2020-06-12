All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5512 Hidalgo Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5512 Hidalgo Road

5512 Hidalgo Street · No Longer Available
Location

5512 Hidalgo Street, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
FABULOUS LesVenetian Executive Custom TownHomes with the entertainment features, 4 Beds, with expansive game room, located in the prestigious St. George Place in the Galleria district, the 1st zoned TIRZ in Houston, area and no HOA dues! Features private gate, side entry, two-story entry with travertine floors, dramatic staircase, spacious master suite with fireplace, and a spa bath luxury bath. recently upgraded landscaping, warm finishes, wrought iron. Open living/dining lots of room. Triple crown molding, recessed lighting, stainless appliances, maple cabinets, butlers pantry, granite counters. Third floor living area and private guest room. attic storage, garage floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 Hidalgo Road have any available units?
5512 Hidalgo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5512 Hidalgo Road have?
Some of 5512 Hidalgo Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 Hidalgo Road currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Hidalgo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Hidalgo Road pet-friendly?
No, 5512 Hidalgo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5512 Hidalgo Road offer parking?
Yes, 5512 Hidalgo Road offers parking.
Does 5512 Hidalgo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 Hidalgo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Hidalgo Road have a pool?
No, 5512 Hidalgo Road does not have a pool.
Does 5512 Hidalgo Road have accessible units?
No, 5512 Hidalgo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Hidalgo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5512 Hidalgo Road has units with dishwashers.

