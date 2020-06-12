5512 Hidalgo Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

FABULOUS LesVenetian Executive Custom TownHomes with the entertainment features, 4 Beds, with expansive game room, located in the prestigious St. George Place in the Galleria district, the 1st zoned TIRZ in Houston, area and no HOA dues! Features private gate, side entry, two-story entry with travertine floors, dramatic staircase, spacious master suite with fireplace, and a spa bath luxury bath. recently upgraded landscaping, warm finishes, wrought iron. Open living/dining lots of room. Triple crown molding, recessed lighting, stainless appliances, maple cabinets, butlers pantry, granite counters. Third floor living area and private guest room. attic storage, garage floor