5503 Lotus St

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom house on south post oak div - Property Id: 96546
Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in post oak place subdivision. Easy access to S Post Oak, South Main, Beltway 8 and Interstate 610 giving you quick access to Medical Center , Galleria and downtown. This is a newly remodeled home in a nice and quiet neighbourhood that will be available for lease on the 28th of january. House is equipped with brand new kitchen appliances, vinyl floors in living room, clean carpet in bedrooms
and large backyard for your guests and kids!!! You do not want to miss this opportunity to make this your new home for you!!!! This property will not last on the market!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96546
Property Id 96546
(RLNE5752228)