Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:07 PM

5503 Lotus St

5503 Lotus Street · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Lotus Street, Houston, TX 77085
Central Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom house on south post oak div - Property Id: 96546

Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in post oak place subdivision. Easy access to S Post Oak, South Main, Beltway 8 and Interstate 610 giving you quick access to Medical Center , Galleria and downtown. This is a newly remodeled home in a nice and quiet neighbourhood that will be available for lease on the 28th of january. House is equipped with brand new kitchen appliances, vinyl floors in living room, clean carpet in bedrooms
and large backyard for your guests and kids!!! You do not want to miss this opportunity to make this your new home for you!!!! This property will not last on the market!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96546
Property Id 96546

(RLNE5752228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Lotus St have any available units?
5503 Lotus St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 Lotus St have?
Some of 5503 Lotus St's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Lotus St currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Lotus St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Lotus St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 Lotus St is pet friendly.
Does 5503 Lotus St offer parking?
No, 5503 Lotus St does not offer parking.
Does 5503 Lotus St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Lotus St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Lotus St have a pool?
No, 5503 Lotus St does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Lotus St have accessible units?
No, 5503 Lotus St does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Lotus St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5503 Lotus St has units with dishwashers.

