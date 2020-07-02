5443 Lymbar Drive

Amenities

Handsome home is located in the highly desirable subdivision of Marilyn Estates in Houston! NEVER FLOODED! Built in 1958, this home has benefitted from many renovations and "Never Flooded". This warm and welcoming home offers arched doorways throughout home, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 spacious living areas and a formal dining room. The location is everything! Conveniently close to 610, Medical Center, West U and the Galleria. Zoned schools are less than 2 miles away! After a long day you can step outside to your screened patio and relax. The backyard is nicely landscaped and has an underground pool! The 2 car attached garage and wide driveway gives you plenty of secure off road parking for guest! This stunning home is not one you want to miss! Make it yours today! Give us a call to schedule a showing.