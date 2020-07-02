All apartments in Houston
Location

5443 Lymbar Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Handsome home is located in the highly desirable subdivision of Marilyn Estates in Houston! NEVER FLOODED! Built in 1958, this home has benefitted from many renovations and "Never Flooded". This warm and welcoming home offers arched doorways throughout home, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 spacious living areas and a formal dining room. The location is everything! Conveniently close to 610, Medical Center, West U and the Galleria. Zoned schools are less than 2 miles away! After a long day you can step outside to your screened patio and relax. The backyard is nicely landscaped and has an underground pool! The 2 car attached garage and wide driveway gives you plenty of secure off road parking for guest! This stunning home is not one you want to miss! Make it yours today! Give us a call to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5443 Lymbar Drive have any available units?
5443 Lymbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5443 Lymbar Drive have?
Some of 5443 Lymbar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5443 Lymbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5443 Lymbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5443 Lymbar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5443 Lymbar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5443 Lymbar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5443 Lymbar Drive offers parking.
Does 5443 Lymbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5443 Lymbar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5443 Lymbar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5443 Lymbar Drive has a pool.
Does 5443 Lymbar Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5443 Lymbar Drive has accessible units.
Does 5443 Lymbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5443 Lymbar Drive has units with dishwashers.

