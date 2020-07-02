All apartments in Houston
5437 Nolda
Last updated July 10 2019 at 6:55 PM

5437 Nolda

5437 Nolda Street · No Longer Available
Location

5437 Nolda Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very Spacious and beautiful 2 story townhome in Memorial Park/Rice Military area. Located in ''the Quiet zone'' of Washingoton Corridor. Private driveway can accommodate extra cars. Minutes to Downtown, Memorial Park and Galleria. Hardwoods in downstairs living area. Kitchen on the first floor has tile flooring and granite counter tops. Gameroom, laundry room and bedrooms on second floor. All bedrooms have walk-in closet. Large private backyard patio. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Home is not in floor plain and never flooded. Non-smoking only. Roommates are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5437 Nolda have any available units?
5437 Nolda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5437 Nolda have?
Some of 5437 Nolda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5437 Nolda currently offering any rent specials?
5437 Nolda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5437 Nolda pet-friendly?
No, 5437 Nolda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5437 Nolda offer parking?
Yes, 5437 Nolda offers parking.
Does 5437 Nolda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5437 Nolda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5437 Nolda have a pool?
No, 5437 Nolda does not have a pool.
Does 5437 Nolda have accessible units?
Yes, 5437 Nolda has accessible units.
Does 5437 Nolda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5437 Nolda has units with dishwashers.

