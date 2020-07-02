5437 Nolda

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room on-site laundry parking garage

Very Spacious and beautiful 2 story townhome in Memorial Park/Rice Military area. Located in ''the Quiet zone'' of Washingoton Corridor. Private driveway can accommodate extra cars. Minutes to Downtown, Memorial Park and Galleria. Hardwoods in downstairs living area. Kitchen on the first floor has tile flooring and granite counter tops. Gameroom, laundry room and bedrooms on second floor. All bedrooms have walk-in closet. Large private backyard patio. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Home is not in floor plain and never flooded. Non-smoking only. Roommates are welcome.