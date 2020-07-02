5415 Willowbend Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Incredible value for this size and location. Close to the Medical Center, Downtown and Galleria. This home features wood & tile flooring. Fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and LOTS of cabinet space. The kitchen opens to a spacious breakfast room and family room/ den with lots of natural lighting. The utility room is roomy and has cabinet space.All rooms are very spacious with nice size closets. Both bathrooms have granite counter-tops with a tile floor. Nice size back yard with a covered back patio for family BBQs. Make your appointment to come to see this home.