Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:37 PM

5415 Willowbend Boulevard

5415 Willowbend Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5415 Willowbend Boulevard, Houston, TX 77096
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible value for this size and location. Close to the Medical Center, Downtown and Galleria. This home features wood & tile flooring. Fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and LOTS of cabinet space. The kitchen opens to a spacious breakfast room and family room/ den with lots of natural lighting. The utility room is roomy and has cabinet space.All rooms are very spacious with nice size closets. Both bathrooms have granite counter-tops with a tile floor. Nice size back yard with a covered back patio for family BBQs. Make your appointment to come to see this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Willowbend Boulevard have any available units?
5415 Willowbend Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 Willowbend Boulevard have?
Some of 5415 Willowbend Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Willowbend Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Willowbend Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Willowbend Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5415 Willowbend Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5415 Willowbend Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Willowbend Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5415 Willowbend Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Willowbend Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Willowbend Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5415 Willowbend Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Willowbend Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5415 Willowbend Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Willowbend Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5415 Willowbend Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

