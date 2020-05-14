5407 Oak Cove Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A home that checks every box! An opportunity to call an ideal neighborhood home. A quality home sitting on an sprawling lot with an abundance of space. This home boasts attention to detail & character. You'll find a single story home with FOUR beds! You'll find a master-suite with master bath retreat, kitchen with an abundance of counter space and storage, soaring ceilings, plethora of natural light, noteworthy floor plan, sprawling front/back lawn & MORE! This pristine condition home boasts generously sized rooms, an unbeatable location with an abundance of storage & outside space built for both privacy & entertaining. Quality & timeless design coupled with ideal layout & location for the utmost lifestyle. A must have!