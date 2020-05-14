All apartments in Houston
5407 Oak Cove Drive

Location

5407 Oak Cove Drive, Houston, TX 77091
Greater Inwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A home that checks every box! An opportunity to call an ideal neighborhood home. A quality home sitting on an sprawling lot with an abundance of space. This home boasts attention to detail & character. You'll find a single story home with FOUR beds! You'll find a master-suite with master bath retreat, kitchen with an abundance of counter space and storage, soaring ceilings, plethora of natural light, noteworthy floor plan, sprawling front/back lawn & MORE! This pristine condition home boasts generously sized rooms, an unbeatable location with an abundance of storage & outside space built for both privacy & entertaining. Quality & timeless design coupled with ideal layout & location for the utmost lifestyle. A must have!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 Oak Cove Drive have any available units?
5407 Oak Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5407 Oak Cove Drive have?
Some of 5407 Oak Cove Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 Oak Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5407 Oak Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 Oak Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5407 Oak Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5407 Oak Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5407 Oak Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 5407 Oak Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5407 Oak Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 Oak Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 5407 Oak Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5407 Oak Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 5407 Oak Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 Oak Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5407 Oak Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

