5331 Nolda
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5331 Nolda

5331 Nolda Street · No Longer Available
Location

5331 Nolda Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This is a beautifully furnished 2/2.5, 3 story townhome conveniently located in the Washington Corridor area, just minutes from I-10 and TC Jester. It features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath, a dramatic living area with soaring ceilings and tons of natural light, open kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, luxurious master suite with spa-like bath and huge closet. It comes tastefully furnished and is ready for immediate occupancy. The community is gated with code access, a 2-car attached garage and private outdoor space. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with add'l fee and pet rent, no aggressive or over-sized breeds. Don't miss this stunning property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 Nolda have any available units?
5331 Nolda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5331 Nolda have?
Some of 5331 Nolda's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 Nolda currently offering any rent specials?
5331 Nolda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 Nolda pet-friendly?
Yes, 5331 Nolda is pet friendly.
Does 5331 Nolda offer parking?
Yes, 5331 Nolda offers parking.
Does 5331 Nolda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5331 Nolda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 Nolda have a pool?
No, 5331 Nolda does not have a pool.
Does 5331 Nolda have accessible units?
No, 5331 Nolda does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 Nolda have units with dishwashers?
No, 5331 Nolda does not have units with dishwashers.

