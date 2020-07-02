5331 Nolda

Amenities

This is a beautifully furnished 2/2.5, 3 story townhome conveniently located in the Washington Corridor area, just minutes from I-10 and TC Jester. It features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath, a dramatic living area with soaring ceilings and tons of natural light, open kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, luxurious master suite with spa-like bath and huge closet. It comes tastefully furnished and is ready for immediate occupancy. The community is gated with code access, a 2-car attached garage and private outdoor space. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with add'l fee and pet rent, no aggressive or over-sized breeds. Don't miss this stunning property!