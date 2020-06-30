5327 Lillian Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Like New! Beautiful contemporary home just remodeled with fresh paint and new floors. Flooring is hardwood and marble. Bosch stainless steel appliances and modern lighting complement the high-end finishes throughout. Spacious en suite baths and large walk-in closets. Close to Memorial Park and all of the nightlife and restaurants that Washington Avenue has to offer! Easy access to I-10 for a commute either way. This front corner unit single family home has it all! THIS HOME CAN ALSO BE RENTED FURNISHED at higher price.