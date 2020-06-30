All apartments in Houston
5327 Lillian Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:03 PM

5327 Lillian Street

5327 Lillian Street · No Longer Available
5327 Lillian Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Like New! Beautiful contemporary home just remodeled with fresh paint and new floors. Flooring is hardwood and marble. Bosch stainless steel appliances and modern lighting complement the high-end finishes throughout. Spacious en suite baths and large walk-in closets. Close to Memorial Park and all of the nightlife and restaurants that Washington Avenue has to offer! Easy access to I-10 for a commute either way. This front corner unit single family home has it all! THIS HOME CAN ALSO BE RENTED FURNISHED at higher price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 Lillian Street have any available units?
5327 Lillian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5327 Lillian Street have?
Some of 5327 Lillian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5327 Lillian Street currently offering any rent specials?
5327 Lillian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 Lillian Street pet-friendly?
No, 5327 Lillian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5327 Lillian Street offer parking?
Yes, 5327 Lillian Street offers parking.
Does 5327 Lillian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5327 Lillian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 Lillian Street have a pool?
No, 5327 Lillian Street does not have a pool.
Does 5327 Lillian Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5327 Lillian Street has accessible units.
Does 5327 Lillian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5327 Lillian Street has units with dishwashers.

