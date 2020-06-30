5327 Lillian Street, Houston, TX 77007 Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Like New! Beautiful contemporary home just remodeled with fresh paint and new floors. Flooring is hardwood and marble. Bosch stainless steel appliances and modern lighting complement the high-end finishes throughout. Spacious en suite baths and large walk-in closets. Close to Memorial Park and all of the nightlife and restaurants that Washington Avenue has to offer! Easy access to I-10 for a commute either way. This front corner unit single family home has it all! THIS HOME CAN ALSO BE RENTED FURNISHED at higher price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
