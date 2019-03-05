All apartments in Houston
5325 Mcculloch Circle

5325 Mc Culloch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5325 Mc Culloch Circle, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean, well-maintained and very spacious 2 story home in the Galleria. The open floor plan is great for families and friends to spend time together. The large kitchen offers ample countertop space and cabinets. Formal dining room adjacent to the kitchen for easy entertaining. The kitchen comes with all SS appliances including the fridge. Large covered patio off the living/breakfast room for easy outdoor entertaining. Plantation shutters throughout the home add elegance to this lovely home. All bedrooms located on the 2nd floor have bamboo flooring. The large master bedroom offers high ceilings and a sitting area. Master bedroom has a large shower, a jacuzzi tub as well as double vanities with granite countertops. A huge master closet comes with built-ins for organized living. The other 2 bedrooms are at the end of the hallway providing privacy for the master bedroom. Both rooms have private bathrooms. The 3rd bedroom has a large balcony surrounded by greenery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Mcculloch Circle have any available units?
5325 Mcculloch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Mcculloch Circle have?
Some of 5325 Mcculloch Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Mcculloch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Mcculloch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Mcculloch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Mcculloch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5325 Mcculloch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5325 Mcculloch Circle offers parking.
Does 5325 Mcculloch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Mcculloch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Mcculloch Circle have a pool?
No, 5325 Mcculloch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5325 Mcculloch Circle have accessible units?
No, 5325 Mcculloch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Mcculloch Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5325 Mcculloch Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

