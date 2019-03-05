5325 Mcculloch Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Clean, well-maintained and very spacious 2 story home in the Galleria. The open floor plan is great for families and friends to spend time together. The large kitchen offers ample countertop space and cabinets. Formal dining room adjacent to the kitchen for easy entertaining. The kitchen comes with all SS appliances including the fridge. Large covered patio off the living/breakfast room for easy outdoor entertaining. Plantation shutters throughout the home add elegance to this lovely home. All bedrooms located on the 2nd floor have bamboo flooring. The large master bedroom offers high ceilings and a sitting area. Master bedroom has a large shower, a jacuzzi tub as well as double vanities with granite countertops. A huge master closet comes with built-ins for organized living. The other 2 bedrooms are at the end of the hallway providing privacy for the master bedroom. Both rooms have private bathrooms. The 3rd bedroom has a large balcony surrounded by greenery.