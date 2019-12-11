5324 Nett St., #B

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- 3 story brick patio home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, located in Rice Military. Minutes from downtown, Galleria, and a short walk to Memorial Park! Hardwood floors in Living, dining, and kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and cabinetry, opens to dining and family room. Wall of windows in family room for natural light. Master bedroom has bay windows and private balcony off master with some beautiful downtown view. Master bath has dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Both secondary bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms with half bath on 2nd floor.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE4949781)