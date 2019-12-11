All apartments in Houston
5324 Nett St., #B
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:29 AM

5324 Nett St., #B

5324 Nett Street · No Longer Available
Location

5324 Nett Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- 3 story brick patio home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, located in Rice Military. Minutes from downtown, Galleria, and a short walk to Memorial Park! Hardwood floors in Living, dining, and kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and cabinetry, opens to dining and family room. Wall of windows in family room for natural light. Master bedroom has bay windows and private balcony off master with some beautiful downtown view. Master bath has dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Both secondary bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms with half bath on 2nd floor.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4949781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Nett St., #B have any available units?
5324 Nett St., #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5324 Nett St., #B have?
Some of 5324 Nett St., #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 Nett St., #B currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Nett St., #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Nett St., #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5324 Nett St., #B is pet friendly.
Does 5324 Nett St., #B offer parking?
Yes, 5324 Nett St., #B offers parking.
Does 5324 Nett St., #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 Nett St., #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Nett St., #B have a pool?
No, 5324 Nett St., #B does not have a pool.
Does 5324 Nett St., #B have accessible units?
No, 5324 Nett St., #B does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Nett St., #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5324 Nett St., #B does not have units with dishwashers.

