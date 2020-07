Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home in great inner loop location. Large kitchen with new stainless appliances and hood vent. Beautiful granite counters and lots of cabinets. Hardwood floor throughout. Complete with a nice size backyard with plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. Easy commute to downtown and medical center. Close to University of Houston, Texas Southern University, Texans YMCA, and Metro rail. Walking distance to light rail. Refrigerator, washer & dry included.