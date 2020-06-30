5213 Eigel St

Amenities
Terrific stone and stucco townhome with a great amount space and an open floorplan. Perfect for entertaining. One bedroom on the first floor with a full bath. Travel up the stairs to find the open kitchen, study/breakfast room, living and dining rooms. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas, a wonderful amount of natural light, granite and stainless appliances in the kitchen. The large master suite is on the third floor along with another nice-sized secondary bedroom and bath.
