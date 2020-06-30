All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:48 PM

5213 Eigel St

5213 Eigel Street · No Longer Available
Location

5213 Eigel Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Terrific stone and stucco townhome with a great amount space and an open floorplan. Perfect for entertaining. One bedroom on the first floor with a full bath. Travel up the stairs to find the open kitchen, study/breakfast room, living and dining rooms. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas, a wonderful amount of natural light, granite and stainless appliances in the kitchen. The large master suite is on the third floor along with another nice-sized secondary bedroom and bath.
DON'T HAVE A REALTOR? CALL 832-981-5941 TO SCHEDULE A SELF SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Eigel St have any available units?
5213 Eigel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5213 Eigel St have?
Some of 5213 Eigel St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 Eigel St currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Eigel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Eigel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 Eigel St is pet friendly.
Does 5213 Eigel St offer parking?
No, 5213 Eigel St does not offer parking.
Does 5213 Eigel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 Eigel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Eigel St have a pool?
No, 5213 Eigel St does not have a pool.
Does 5213 Eigel St have accessible units?
No, 5213 Eigel St does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Eigel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 Eigel St does not have units with dishwashers.

