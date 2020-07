515 Terrace Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2/1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE & POOL WITH 1 BED/GAME ROOM/MEDIA GARAGE APARTMENT WITH FULL BATH & STORAGE. WONDERFUL LOCATION - WALK TO MEMORIAL PARK & ON A QUIET PRIVATE STREET. HUGE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CUPBOARDS, THERMADOR APPLIANCES, DOUBLE CONVECTION OVEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, FRIDGE WILL STAY. LARGE BREAKFAST ROOM WITH GREAT VIEWS OF THE POOL & YARD WITH TILED FLOOR. FORMAL DINING ROOM TO THE FRONT OF THE HOME, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH PICTURE WINDOW LOOKING OUT TO THE POOL & LARGE BACK YARD, STUDY WITH POCKET DOOR, ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS - LARGE MASTER WITH SITTING AREA, LARGE CLOSET & BEAUTIFUL BATHROOM WITH BATH & SHOWER WITH SEAMLESS GLASS. GREAT OUTDOOR SITTING AREAS WITH COVERED PATIOS TO THE FRONT & BACK OF THE HOME. BAMBOO & TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT & CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. 600 sq ft SEPARATE APARTMENT ABOVE THE GARAGE IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE MLS SQ FT. EASY COMMUTE TO DOWTOWN & GALLERIA