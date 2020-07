Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this charming, 3 BED 2 BATH Fort Bend home! 2 car, attached garage with green front yard. Wood floor in kitchen, tile in bathrooms, and carpet in all bedrooms! High ceilings, plenty of storage space, and appliances include oven/stove & dishwasher. Backyard has nice patio. Do not miss out on this home!