5127 Prosperity Cir

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly

Stunning home located in a cul-de-sac of the quiet and well maintained neighborhood of Dominion Estates. This home is sure to impress any tenant! Home features crown molding throughout, wood like floors and spacious open floor plan. First floor living is sure to make entertaining a piece of cake! Master and two additional bedrooms up. Charming backyard! Easy access to Downtown, Heights, Galleria! Ask about our NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT program! Bonus amenity includes air filter delivered to your front door **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets