Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5118 Northridge Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5118 Northridge Dr
5118 Northridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5118 Northridge Drive, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Wow! Check out your new home! -
(RLNE4426440)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5118 Northridge Dr have any available units?
5118 Northridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5118 Northridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5118 Northridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 Northridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5118 Northridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5118 Northridge Dr offer parking?
No, 5118 Northridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5118 Northridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 Northridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 Northridge Dr have a pool?
No, 5118 Northridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5118 Northridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5118 Northridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 Northridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5118 Northridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5118 Northridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5118 Northridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
