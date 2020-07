Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool tennis court valet service

Lovely two bedroom condo with Pool View in the Elegant Four Leaf Towers West Building. Full two bedrooms and two and one half baths, Brand New Wood Floors throughout, Updated Granite Counters in kitchen and mirror backsplash. Classic Galleria Building Four Leaf Towers offers Five Star Service. 24hr Concierge, Patrol. Valet Parking, Gym, Pool, Tennis and Location.