502 S Post Oak Ln

So you're a super villain who conquered the world. Sweet. Take that good guys! Anyways, it's been years since the world has been living under your iron rule of villainy. Muahaha! But the years have started to take it's toll. Fun things like vanquishing good guys, oppressing the weak, putting mind control drugs in the water supply to control the population just isn't as fun as it used to be.
You pine for the days where you can just lay by the pool with your evil margarita and plot lesser shenanigans. You don't really need to rule the whole world right? Your little countryside fiefdom of villainy and injustice will do just fine. Anyways, since you'll be considering this new life downsizing, what about downsizing your home to this swanky Downtown Houston highrise apartment? It has plenty of swanky amenities you'll have access to do relax, chill, and plot whatever exciting misdeeds you can think of.
Apartment Amenities
Catering Kitchen
Ballroom With Soaring Ceilings And Marble Floors
Available To Residents For Private Parties
Multiple Work Stations With Both PC And MAC
Private Conference Room
High Speed Wi-Fi
Residential Library
Community Amenities
Gate Attendant
Reserved Garage Parking
Limited Access And Video Monitoring
Ample Seating
High Speed Wi-Fi
Picnic Area
Pool Is Heated During The Winter
Luxurious Landscaping
Tranquil Seating Areas And Walking Paths
Private Dog Park Area
24-Hour Key Fob Access
TV And Media Integration
Precor Cardo Fitness Equipment
World-Renown Shopping And Dining Just Minutes From Your Door
Near Memorial Park With Golf Course And Running Trail
Shop At The Luxurious New River Oaks District
Choose Amazing Produce From 2 Whole Foods Market Within Walking Distance
