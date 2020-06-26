502 S Post Oak Ln

Amenities

So you're a super villain who conquered the world. Sweet. Take that good guys! Anyways, it's been years since the world has been living under your iron rule of villainy. Muahaha! But the years have started to take it's toll. Fun things like vanquishing good guys, oppressing the weak, putting mind control drugs in the water supply to control the population just isn't as fun as it used to be.



You pine for the days where you can just lay by the pool with your evil margarita and plot lesser shenanigans. You don't really need to rule the whole world right? Your little countryside fiefdom of villainy and injustice will do just fine. Anyways, since you'll be considering this new life downsizing, what about downsizing your home to this swanky Downtown Houston highrise apartment? It has plenty of swanky amenities you'll have access to do relax, chill, and plot whatever exciting misdeeds you can think of.



Apartment Amenities



Catering Kitchen



Ballroom With Soaring Ceilings And Marble Floors



Available To Residents For Private Parties



Multiple Work Stations With Both PC And MAC



Private Conference Room



High Speed Wi-Fi



Residential Library



Community Amenities



Gate Attendant



Reserved Garage Parking



Limited Access And Video Monitoring



Ample Seating



High Speed Wi-Fi



Picnic Area



Pool Is Heated During The Winter



Luxurious Landscaping



Tranquil Seating Areas And Walking Paths



Private Dog Park Area



24-Hour Key Fob Access



TV And Media Integration



Precor Cardo Fitness Equipment



World-Renown Shopping And Dining Just Minutes From Your Door



Near Memorial Park With Golf Course And Running Trail



Shop At The Luxurious New River Oaks District



Choose Amazing Produce From 2 Whole Foods Market Within Walking Distance



Looking for a new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!