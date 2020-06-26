All apartments in Houston
502 S Post Oak Ln

502 South Post Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

502 South Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
key fob access
So you're a super villain who conquered the world. Sweet. Take that good guys! Anyways, it's been years since the world has been living under your iron rule of villainy. Muahaha! But the years have started to take it's toll. Fun things like vanquishing good guys, oppressing the weak, putting mind control drugs in the water supply to control the population just isn't as fun as it used to be.

You pine for the days where you can just lay by the pool with your evil margarita and plot lesser shenanigans. You don't really need to rule the whole world right? Your little countryside fiefdom of villainy and injustice will do just fine. Anyways, since you'll be considering this new life downsizing, what about downsizing your home to this swanky Downtown Houston highrise apartment? It has plenty of swanky amenities you'll have access to do relax, chill, and plot whatever exciting misdeeds you can think of.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Catering Kitchen

Ballroom With Soaring Ceilings And Marble Floors

Available To Residents For Private Parties

Multiple Work Stations With Both PC And MAC

Private Conference Room

High Speed Wi-Fi

Residential Library

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Gate Attendant

Reserved Garage Parking

Limited Access And Video Monitoring

Ample Seating

High Speed Wi-Fi

Picnic Area

Pool Is Heated During The Winter

Luxurious Landscaping

Tranquil Seating Areas And Walking Paths

Private Dog Park Area

24-Hour Key Fob Access

TV And Media Integration

Precor Cardo Fitness Equipment

World-Renown Shopping And Dining Just Minutes From Your Door

Near Memorial Park With Golf Course And Running Trail

Shop At The Luxurious New River Oaks District

Choose Amazing Produce From 2 Whole Foods Market Within Walking Distance

___________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 S Post Oak Ln have any available units?
502 S Post Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 S Post Oak Ln have?
Some of 502 S Post Oak Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 S Post Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
502 S Post Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 S Post Oak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 S Post Oak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 502 S Post Oak Ln offer parking?
Yes, 502 S Post Oak Ln offers parking.
Does 502 S Post Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 S Post Oak Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 S Post Oak Ln have a pool?
Yes, 502 S Post Oak Ln has a pool.
Does 502 S Post Oak Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 502 S Post Oak Ln has accessible units.
Does 502 S Post Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 S Post Oak Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

