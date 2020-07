Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Superb central location! Nicely appointed with all the upgrades you could want. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths, stainless appliances in kitchen. The flooring consisits of a travertine entry with granite inlays, hardwoods on the living level and carpet in all the bedrooms. The master suite is enormous with a huge walk in closet and wonderfully spacious bathroom. Balcony with french doors off living area, right next to a cornered fireplace. Must see!!!!