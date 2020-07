Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Tidy subdivision just off Beltway 8 and I 10. A commuters dream. Fabulous Location. Just minutes to Memorial City as well. Open kitchen and dining areas with large eat in kitchen. Stainless steel appliance package. Easy to maintain tile in the kitchen, hallway and bathrooms. Gleaming laminates in all bedrooms and Dining Room. Gas fireplace. Patio out back for casual outside grilling. Room sizes are approximate, IF IMPORTANT PLEASE VERIFY.