5012 Glenmont Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 6:52 AM

5012 Glenmont Drive

5012 Glenmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Glenmont Drive, Houston, TX 77081
Gulfton

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
Located in the heart of Bellaire this Stunning contemporary offers 990 SF with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. The Home features a front and back relaxing patio to enjoy the outdoors. The Designer touches offers Luxury and Simplicity. Whether you're Sizing up or down this property offers Ease of living with convenience to the Medical Center, Galleria, 610 and 59...Plus great access for commuting. Looking for Serene lifestyle living You're HOME! This one was fortunate and missed Harvey. CALL Today to schedule Your Appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Glenmont Drive have any available units?
5012 Glenmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 Glenmont Drive have?
Some of 5012 Glenmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Glenmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Glenmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Glenmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Glenmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5012 Glenmont Drive offer parking?
No, 5012 Glenmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5012 Glenmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Glenmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Glenmont Drive have a pool?
No, 5012 Glenmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5012 Glenmont Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5012 Glenmont Drive has accessible units.
Does 5012 Glenmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 Glenmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

