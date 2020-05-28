5012 Glenmont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible

Located in the heart of Bellaire this Stunning contemporary offers 990 SF with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. The Home features a front and back relaxing patio to enjoy the outdoors. The Designer touches offers Luxury and Simplicity. Whether you're Sizing up or down this property offers Ease of living with convenience to the Medical Center, Galleria, 610 and 59...Plus great access for commuting. Looking for Serene lifestyle living You're HOME! This one was fortunate and missed Harvey. CALL Today to schedule Your Appointment!