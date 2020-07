Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Light and clean home in West U ready to move in. No carpets! Wood and tile floors! Fresh paint, new blinds. All appliances included. New SS fridge, new washer and dryer. New granite counter tops and hardware in the bathrooms. The kitchen has ample storage space and granite counter tops. Nice size patio is great for outdoor entertainment. Dogs not alllowed!!