501 Northwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

This is a wonderful house in the Brooke Smith/Heights area. The home is vacant and ready to move in now. There are covered front and rear porches with lots of additional parking and an automatic gate with remote controls. The flooring is real hardwood throughout the house and the amenities are all completely updated with granite counter tops in both the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has an island with lots of cabinet space and comes with the refrigerator included. There is tons of storage in this house, with three extra closets downstairs. It has a laundry room with sink and washer and dryer included. Master suite has a private balcony. Live walking distance from some of the best restaurants and entertainment in the city. The house is down the street from Fusion Taco, Hughies, Spanish Flower, Teotihuacan, White Oak Music hall, and much much more!