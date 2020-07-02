All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:09 PM

4925 Travis Street

4925 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4925 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77002
The Museum District

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3-story 3/3.5 townhome in the heart of the Museum District. Great home for entertaining with generous room sizes. Each of the three bedrooms has an ensuite bathroom. Three energy efficient A/C units installed in 2019. Beautiful hardwood floors and gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop! Granite in kitchen and in all bathrooms. Gated entrance and 2-car garage. Close to the new Presbyterian School and The Joy School, and across the street from Cradles 2 Crayons (daycare). Easy walk to public transportation if working downtown or in the med center. Pet allowed. The property allows for self guided tour, Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Travis Street have any available units?
4925 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 Travis Street have?
Some of 4925 Travis Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Travis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 Travis Street is pet friendly.
Does 4925 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4925 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 4925 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 Travis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 4925 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4925 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 4925 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 Travis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

