4925 Travis Street

Beautiful 3-story 3/3.5 townhome in the heart of the Museum District. Great home for entertaining with generous room sizes. Each of the three bedrooms has an ensuite bathroom. Three energy efficient A/C units installed in 2019. Beautiful hardwood floors and gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop! Granite in kitchen and in all bathrooms. Gated entrance and 2-car garage. Close to the new Presbyterian School and The Joy School, and across the street from Cradles 2 Crayons (daycare). Easy walk to public transportation if working downtown or in the med center. Pet allowed. The property allows for self guided tour, Thanks