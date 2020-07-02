4910 Gren Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features laminate wood flooring, granite counter-tops with beautiful back-splash and neutral colors throughout! Fenced backyard and a covered patio! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.