4819 Stillbrooke Dr
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:20 PM

4819 Stillbrooke Dr

4819 Stillbrooke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4819 Stillbrooke Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Home, Move in Ready! - This charming single family home has everything you need and more! Three bedrooms, two bath home, featuring a spacious and open living and dining room! Beautiful hardwoods and a large den. The kitchen is light and bright, boasting loads of cabinet and counter space. Bedrooms are nicely sized, perfect for overnight guests!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

(RLNE5008934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 Stillbrooke Dr have any available units?
4819 Stillbrooke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4819 Stillbrooke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Stillbrooke Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Stillbrooke Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4819 Stillbrooke Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4819 Stillbrooke Dr offer parking?
No, 4819 Stillbrooke Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4819 Stillbrooke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 Stillbrooke Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Stillbrooke Dr have a pool?
No, 4819 Stillbrooke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4819 Stillbrooke Dr have accessible units?
No, 4819 Stillbrooke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 Stillbrooke Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 Stillbrooke Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4819 Stillbrooke Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4819 Stillbrooke Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

