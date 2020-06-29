4810 Creekbend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Available for immediate move-in! This great home is full of awesome updates like a modern kitchen with granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances; there's beautiful gleaming hardwood floors and tile throughout the home. All the bedrooms are spacious; the master has an updated bathroom with floor to ceiling tiled shower and double shower heads! It is conveniently located within minutes from the Medical Center, the Galleria, and Downtown! Can't beat the walking distance to the neighborhood park & the fantastic area pool! Yard maintenance included.