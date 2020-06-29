All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
4810 Creekbend Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:15 AM

4810 Creekbend Drive

4810 Creekbend Drive · No Longer Available
Houston
Willow Meadows - Willowbend
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4810 Creekbend Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available for immediate move-in! This great home is full of awesome updates like a modern kitchen with granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances; there's beautiful gleaming hardwood floors and tile throughout the home. All the bedrooms are spacious; the master has an updated bathroom with floor to ceiling tiled shower and double shower heads! It is conveniently located within minutes from the Medical Center, the Galleria, and Downtown! Can't beat the walking distance to the neighborhood park & the fantastic area pool! Yard maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Creekbend Drive have any available units?
4810 Creekbend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 Creekbend Drive have?
Some of 4810 Creekbend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Creekbend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Creekbend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Creekbend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4810 Creekbend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4810 Creekbend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Creekbend Drive offers parking.
Does 4810 Creekbend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 Creekbend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Creekbend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4810 Creekbend Drive has a pool.
Does 4810 Creekbend Drive have accessible units?
No, 4810 Creekbend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Creekbend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 Creekbend Drive has units with dishwashers.

