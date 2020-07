4802 Siegel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CUTE & COZY COTTAGE; 1 BEDROOM + EXTRA ROOM(STUDY/OFFICE or BABY ROOM 9X9 (estimated). 1 FULL BATH/SHOWER ALL TILED. THIS COZY HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS, MINI-BLINDS, CEILING FANS,TILED KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL GAS STOVE, MICRO-WAVE & FRIG. AND "LG WASHER/DRYER. WIRED FOR LEASE-SECURITY SYS. ALL FENCED IN, SMALL DOG OK,PARKING IN FRONT OR BACK. AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED! WALK TO THE NEW METRO LIGHTRAIL!!! ALSO ON BUS LINE TOO! ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN, I-45N, I-10, I-610, HARDY TOLL. WHY COMMUTE WHEN YOU'RE CAPUTE!CALL NOW! (PARTIALLY OCCUPIED-SO PLEASE DRIVE BY 1ST) THANK YOU!