4714 Woodsend Lane

Amenities
Did not flood! Wonderful Owners are looking for great tenants to enjoy this charming 4 bedroom two story home with game room up! This home features a formal dining area, a living area with gas fireplace and a master bedroom located down that has a spacious master bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms up with an office area and a second full bath with plenty of storage. Newly installed laminate in living, formal dining, staircase and gameroom/office. New fence to be installed in backyard. You will not be disappointed. Make an appointment today!