4714 Woodsend Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4714 Woodsend Lane

Location

4714 Woodsend Lane, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Did not flood! Wonderful Owners are looking for great tenants to enjoy this charming 4 bedroom two story home with game room up! This home features a formal dining area, a living area with gas fireplace and a master bedroom located down that has a spacious master bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms up with an office area and a second full bath with plenty of storage. Newly installed laminate in living, formal dining, staircase and gameroom/office. New fence to be installed in backyard. You will not be disappointed. Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Woodsend Lane have any available units?
4714 Woodsend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714 Woodsend Lane have?
Some of 4714 Woodsend Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 Woodsend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Woodsend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Woodsend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4714 Woodsend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4714 Woodsend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4714 Woodsend Lane offers parking.
Does 4714 Woodsend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4714 Woodsend Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Woodsend Lane have a pool?
No, 4714 Woodsend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Woodsend Lane have accessible units?
No, 4714 Woodsend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Woodsend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4714 Woodsend Lane has units with dishwashers.

