4714 Woodsend Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Did not flood! Wonderful Owners are looking for great tenants to enjoy this charming 4 bedroom two story home with game room up! This home features a formal dining area, a living area with gas fireplace and a master bedroom located down that has a spacious master bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms up with an office area and a second full bath with plenty of storage. Newly installed laminate in living, formal dining, staircase and gameroom/office. New fence to be installed in backyard. You will not be disappointed. Make an appointment today!