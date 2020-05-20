4606 Breezy Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool hot tub

ACADIAN TREASURE situated on a PRIME GOLF COURSE LOT!Beautifully Remodeled:Gleaming Wideplank Hardwood Floors grace the Entry and flow into the Main Areas.Versatile Formals;Private Study tucked away.Open Concept Kit/Brk/Den;3 Fireplaces.Gourmet Kitchen w an abundance of sleek,white cabinets,granite,ss appliances,gas cooktop,refrigerator with cabinet front,brk bar!Master suite offers views,Captivating Bathroom w garden tub,frameless shower,dual vanities and closets.Upstairs features a Gameroom,4 Bedrooms,Updated Bathrooms!Backyard Paradise w Sparkling Pool/Spa,Covered Patio,Summer Kitchen.Zoned to Exemplary Rated Schools.End of Culdsac,The View is Sublime,overlooking the 18th Hole of Deerwood Golf Course!Recent Mechanical Replacements.Complete Mitigation since Harvey,Reports Available.SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME